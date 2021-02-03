Tokyo Disney Parks to Maintain Cap on Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661> said Wednesday that it will continue to limit the number of visitors to its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks until March 7.

The move comes after the Japanese government decided Tuesday to extend its state of emergency over the novel coronavirus for one month to March 7 for 10 of the 11 prefectures currently under the measure, including Tokyo and neighboring Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

Between Feb. 13 and March 7, the two Disney theme parks in the city of Urayasu in Chiba Prefecture will open at 10 a.m., instead of 9 a.m., while the closing time will remain unchanged at the current 7 p.m.

The operator will limit the number of visitors to each park at 5,000, excluding those who have already bought advance tickets.

Oriental Land will also postpone the launch of a new type of ticket that allows the holders to enter the parks before the usual opening hour. It had planned to start selling the ticket for Disney hotel guests on Feb. 20 on a trial basis.

