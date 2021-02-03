Akasaki, Nakamura Win Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese-born engineers Isamu Akasaki and Shuji Nakamura, as well as three others, were picked as recipients of the 2021 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering for the creation and development of light-emitting diode lighting, the organizer of the award has announced.

Explaining that LED lighting forms the basis of all solid state lighting technology, the organizer said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday: "Solid state lighting technology has changed how we illuminate our world. It can be found everywhere from digital displays and computer screens to handheld laser pointers, automobile headlights and traffic lights."

Akasaki and Nakamura won the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics for the invention of efficient blue LEDs which has enabled bright and energy-saving white light sources. Nakamura currently has U.S. citizenship.

The Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering is awarded biennially to individuals or organizations that have achieved groundbreaking engineering innovations. Nobukazu Teranishi won the prize in 2017 to become the first Japanese to do so, for his contribution to the improvement of digital imaging.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]