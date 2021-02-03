Tokyo Newly Confirms 676 People with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of people newly found positive for the coronavirus in Tokyo came to 676 on Wednesday, standing below 1,000 for the sixth straight day, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Of the newly infected people, 129 were in their 20s, 105 in their 30s, 96 in their 40s and 81 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older came to 171.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus dropped by four from the previous day to 125.

