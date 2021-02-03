Anri Kawai Resigns as Lawmaker after Guilty Ruling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Councillors at a plenary meeting on Wednesday accepted the resignation of scandal-hit Anri Kawai from the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Kawai, 47, a former member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, submitted a letter of resignation to Upper House President Akiko Santo through a secretary earlier in the day, after she was found guilty of vote-buying last month. She left the LDP in June 2020.

She released a statement on the day saying that she will not file an appeal against the guilty ruling by Tokyo District Court. "It was regrettable that I, as a politician, could not regain public trust in me in the trial, so I thought I should take political responsibility," she said.

The deadline for her to appeal against the ruling is Thursday. Even if she had not resigned, Kawai would likely have had her election to the Upper House nullified if her guilty ruling becomes final.

Kawai won her first seat at the Diet in the July 2019 Upper House election, running for the Hiroshima prefectural constituency.

