Japan Welcomes Britain's Plan to Send Aircraft Carrier

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday welcomed Britain's plan to dispatch a carrier strike group including the HMS Queen Elizabeth state-of-the-art aircraft carrier to East Asia this year.

Japan expressed its gratitude during "two-plus-two" security talks among the two countries' foreign and defense ministers held online.

The two countries agreed to discuss possible joint drills involving the carrier strike group.

"We're confident that the dispatch will contribute to the efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, not only strengthening bilateral defense cooperation," Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said.

Japan and Britain also exchanged views on Monday's enforcement of China's new law allowing its coast guard to use weapons against foreign parties for what Beijing views as a violation of sovereignty or jurisdiction.

