Japan's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 6,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's death toll from COVID-19 climbed 119 from the previous day to 6,084 on Wednesday, exceeding the 6,000 mark only 11 days after it topped 5,000 on Jan. 23.

The daily increase matched the country's record high. Also on Wednesday, Tokyo logged a record 32 deaths, and the neighboring prefecture of Kanagawa a record 19 fatalities.

Across Japan, the daily number of new infection cases stood at 2,631, falling below 3,000 for the fourth straight day.

The health ministry said the nationwide number of severely ill coronavirus patients dropped 40 from the previous day to 987.

The country's death toll had risen from 2,000 to 3,000 in a month, then to 4,000 in 18 days and to 5,000 in 14 days.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]