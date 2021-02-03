Japan Enacts Bill to Strengthen Coronavirus Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday enacted a bill to make measures against COVID-19 more effective including through new penalties for violating coronavirus restrictions.

Japan will introduce administrative fines on businesses refusing to accept requests to shorten operating hours in the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic, according to the bill to revise relevant laws.

Meanwhile, the bill clearly stiupulates that financial assistance is given to those following such requests.

The revisions to the special measures law to combat coronavirus and other epidemics, the infectious disease prevention law and the quarantine law will come into force Feb. 13.

On Wednesday, the bill was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, following its passage in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, on Monday.

