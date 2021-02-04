Japan Job Accession Rate Logs Record Drop amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's job accession rate, or the proportion of new hires in the overall working population, marked its largest-ever drop in the first half of 2020, as companies reduced hiring amid the coronavirus crisis, a survey by the labor ministry has shown.

New hires, also including those who changed jobs, accounted for 8.5 pct of all workers in the country, down 1.2 percentage points from the same period a year before.

It was the biggest drop for the fiscal first half since comparable data became available in 2004. The ministry released the survey on employment trends on Wednesday.

The sectors of travel, recreation, accommodation and eateries suffered particularly large accession rate declines.

By gender, the accession rate dropped 0.5 point to 7.5 pct among male workers, compared with a fall of 2.0 points to 9.7 pct among female workers.

