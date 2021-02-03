Suga’s Son May Have Illegally Entertained Ministry Officials

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s oldest son may have illegally entertained four senior officials of the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, a magazine report said Wednesday.

The officials, including Vice Minister for Policy Coordination Yasuhiko Taniwaki, accepted wining and dining from the son last year possibly in violation of the national public service ethics law, the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine reported in its digital edition.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister’s office, Suga said he was not aware of any such incident. He added he believes that the ministry will deal with the matter appropriately.

The ministry is investigating the allegation.

Suga’s eldest son is an executive of a company operating satellite television channels, according to the report.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]