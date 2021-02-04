Japan's COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Defective since Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's COVID-19 contact tracing app for Android smartphones has not issued notifications of possible close contact with infected people since late September, the health ministry has announced.

The ministry attributed the notification failure to an error occurred during work to upgrade the app called COCOA. It is aiming to clear the problem by the middle of this month.

There has been no such problem with the iPhone version of the app, according to the ministry.

The Android app "hasn't worked practically," health minister Norihisa Tamura told reporters on Wednesday evening. "We're really sorry," he said.

The ministry came to know the problem through a report from the app developer in late January.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]