Tokyo Games Chief Says Meetings with Women Time-Consuming

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, said Wednesday that women talk too much in meetings, apparently sexist remarks that could stoke controversy.

"Meetings of boards of directors with a lot of women take so much time," Mori said in a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee, referring to discussions at sports governing bodies. "They try to follow suit when one person raises his or her hand," Mori said.

The Japan Sports Agency's governance code stipulates that at least 40 pct of board members of sports governing bodies be women.

Mori, former Japanese prime minister, also quoted someone else as saying that the speaking time of female board members has to be limited, or else it will be difficult to finish, which is annoying.

The seven female board members of the Tokyo Games organizing committee "know better" and "are experienced and get to the point," Mori said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]