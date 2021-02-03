Tokyo Games Organizers Release Infection Control Guidelines

Newsfrom Japan

London, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee and others Wednesday released the first set of guidelines for novel coronavirus infection control aimed at realizing safe games in summer.

The first of the series of "playbooks," published by the committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, is consistent with an interim summary of coronavirus measures compiled mainly by the Japanese government in December last year.

The first playbook, intended for international sports federations, included basic items such as body temperature and coronavirus checks before entry into Japan, a code of conduct after arrival, regular virus checks, the use of an app to manage health conditions and self-isolation after infections.

It also says that spectators at games venues should support athletes by clapping and not singing or chanting.

Repeated or serious failures to comply with rules in the guidelines may result in the withdrawal of participants' accreditation and right to take part in the Games, the playbook said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]