Biden, Moon Affirm Need to Improve Japan-S. Korea Ties

Seoul, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed in telephone talks Thursday that it is important to improve Japan-South Korea ties, as well as maintain Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation, for regional peace and prosperity.

The agreement came amid worsened relations between the two Asian neighbors including over the issues of wartime labor and "comfort women" wartime prostitutes.

Following the accord, the South Korean side is expected to face pressure to take concrete actions to mend fences with Japan.

During the talks, the two leaders also affirmed their countries' cooperation to resolve issues on North Korea, according to a South Korean presidential press secretary.

Biden and Moon held telephone talks for the first time since Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

