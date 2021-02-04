Domestic Violence, Child Abuse Cases Hit Records in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of suspected domestic violence and child abuse cases both hit a record high in Japan in 2020, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Japanese police received 82,641 consultations on domestic violence, up 0.5 pct from the previous year.

The number of 17-year-old or younger children referred by police to child consultation centers across the country as suspected victims of abuse rose 8.9 pct to 106,960.

Of the suspected child abuse victims, 78,355 children, or about 70 pct of the total, suffered psychological abuse cases, such as seeing other family members being abused in front of them, and 19,452 experienced physical abuse. The number of neglected and sexually abused children came to 8,858 and 295, respectively.

Police took action on a record high of 2,131 child abuse cases.

