27 B. Yen Stolen in Special Fraud Cases in Japan in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The amount of money stolen in remittance and other special fraud cases in Japan in 2020 fell 12 pct from the previous year to 27.78 billion yen, marking the sixth straight year of decline, police data showed Thursday.

The number of special fraud cases against which police took action rose 8.2 pct to a record high of 7,373, according to the National Police Agency data.

"The amount of damage, mainly among elderly victims, remains high and the situation is serious," the NPA said.

Police recognized 13,526 special fraud cases, down 19.7 pct. Cases in which perpetrators pretending to be victims' relatives, police officers or someone else swindle cash or steal cash cards accounted for nearly 70 pct of the total.

Fifty-five special fraud cases related to the novel coronavirus epidemic were confirmed, with the damage totaling some 100 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]