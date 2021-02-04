Tokyo Games Chief Mori Refuses to Resign over Sexist Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, apologized Thursday for making sexist remarks but ruled out resigning over the gaffe.

The comments at a Japanese Olympic Committee meeting on Wednesday were "inappropriate expressions that go against the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics," Mori told a press conference in Tokyo.

"I'm deeply reflecting (on the matter). I want to withdraw the remarks," he continued.

Meanwhile, Mori said he is "not thinking about resigning" as president of the committee.

At Wednesday's meeting, Mori, former Japanese prime minister, said: "Meetings of boards of directors with a lot of women take so much time. Having a strong sense of rivalry, (women) tend to rush to speak up when one person raises his or her hand."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]