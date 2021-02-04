Tokyo Games Chief Withdraws Remark about Talkative Women

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, on Thursday withdrew remarks he made about women that have been criticized as discriminatory and outdated.

The comments he made at a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee on Wednesday were an "inappropriate expression that goes against the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics," Mori told reporters in Tokyo.

"I'm deeply reflecting (on the matter). I want to withdraw the remarks," he continued.

Mori ruled out resigning as president of the organizing committee over the gaffe.

At Wednesday's meeting, Mori, former Japanese prime minister, said: "Meetings of boards of directors with a lot of women take so much time. They all want to say something."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]