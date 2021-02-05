10 Years On: Only 14 Pct of Municipal Heads See Reconstruction Done

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Only six, or 14 pct, of the leaders of 42 northeastern Japan municipalities hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent nuclear accident believe that reconstruction programs have been completed almost 10 years after the disasters, according to a Jiji Press survey.

The survey also showed that 12, or 29 pct, of the 42 local government leaders, have yet to figure out when they will be able to finish their postdisaster reconstruction programs, with 37 leaders, or 88 pct, expressing concerns over fading memories of the disasters.

Thirty-two leaders, or 76 pct, believe that the new coronavirus crisis has been negatively affecting reconstruction efforts, such as through disruptions in material distribution and flows of people and COVID-19 infection cases among people engaged in reconstruction projects, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted in January with the leaders of the 42 municipalities in Pacific coastal areas in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures as well as near Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, which suffered triple meltdowns in the accident.

All of the leaders--12 in Iwate, 15 in Miyagi and 15 in Fukushima--gave valid responses.

