Tokyo Logs 734 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 734 new cases of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Thursday, marking the seventh successive day with fewer than 1,000 new cases.

Of the new cases, 138 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 120 among those in their 30s, 104 among those in their 40s and 97 among those in their 50s. People aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 179.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus fell by 10 from the previous day to 115.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]