Mori's Gaffe Likely to Create Further Headwind to Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The recent sexist remarks by Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, are now expected to add fuel to calls for the cancellation of the games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga failed to demonstrate his determination Thursday to play an active role in resolving the confusion caused by Mori.

When asked to comment on the Mori remarks, made at a Japanese Olympic Committee gathering Wednesday, during a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, Suga, first, said, "I'm unfamiliar with details of the remarks."

Because he was booed by the opposition camp, Suga renewed the answer by saying women's social participation is "extremely important also in the sports field," suggesting that he has little sense of crisis.

The prime minister did not mention whether Mori, one of Suga's predecessors, should resign as president of the committee, when the resignation was demanded by Yukio Edano, head of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Suga eventually acknowledged the Mori remarks as ones "that should have never been made" only after Seiko Hashimoto, minister for the Tokyo Games, gave detailed explanations about what Mori told the JOC meeting at the request of an opposition lawmaker.

