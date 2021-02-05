IOC Sees Issue of Mori’s Gaffe Closed

Newsfrom Japan

London, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee suggested Thursday that the issue of apparently sexist remarks by Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, has been over.

“President Mori...apologized for his comments today. With this, the IOC considers the issue closed,” the committee said in a statement.

At a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo on Wednesday, Mori said: “Meetings of boards of directors with a lot of women take so much time. Having a strong sense of rivalry, (women) tend to follow when one person raises his or her hand.”

In talks with reporters on Thursday, Mori withdrew the remarks and offered an apology, while refusing to step down from the post of the organizing committee president.

The Olympic Charter, set by the IOC, opposes discrimination of any kind, such as sex, and Olympic Agenda 2020, an Olympic reform plan drawn up in 2014, called for the promotion of gender equality.

