Suga Declines to Give Details about Son's Scandal

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday declined to clarify whether he has asked his eldest son for further details about a case in which four senior communications ministry officials were wined and dined by the son in a way that may have violated the national civil service ethics law.

"I should not go into details of the case," Suga told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in response to a question from a lawmaker of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Suga said he talked with the son over the phone about the issue on Thursday. He said that he again instructed the son to explain to his company about the issue based on the truth if so asked in an investigation by the firm.

The ministry has authority to give licenses for satellite broadcasting, one of the business areas for Tokyo-based Tohokushinsha Film Corp., for which the son works.

Yoshinori Akimoto, head of the ministry's Information and Communications Bureau and one of the four officials entertained by Suga's son, told the committee meeting that he does not remember whether he and the son talked about issues related to satellite broadcasting when they dined together.

