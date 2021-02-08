Amid Pressure to Wear Masks, People with Hypersensitivity Suffer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--People who cannot wear face masks due to hypersensitivity and other conditions are finding difficulty in gaining understanding as social pressure to wear masks mounts amid Japan's second state of emergency over the novel coronavirus epidemic.

"If I don't wear a mask, does that make me unpatriotic?" said a 40-year-old woman from Shinjuku Ward in Tokyo, who suffers from hypersensitivity.

The woman had previously been wearing face masks made of urethane, as her skin reacted badly to surgical-style masks. She was pressured into wearing the surgical kind since January, however, due to claims that urethane masks are not enough to prevent infections. Combined with the stress of having to wear masks, she has been suffering from rough skin as a result.

"I am scared of the 'mask police,'" who pressure people into wearing masks, she said. "I wish they would learn about people who find it difficult to wear masks."

A 28-year-old woman from the city of Musashino in Tokyo was embroiled in an incident last November that involved one such person.

