Japan to Register Intangible Cultural Assets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a bill to create a registration system for intangible cultural and intangible folklore cultural assets in the country for better protection and preservation.

The bill to revise the law for the protection of cultural properties is expected to go into effect by the end of March 2022 if it passes the Diet, Japan's parliament, during its ongoing session.

Under the new system, intangible cultural assets that are not currently designated as important properties by the government will be registered if they require intensive measures for preservation and utilization.

Groups preserving registered assets will be able to receive financial support and advice from the state.

Assets to be registered under the new system are expected to include calligraphy, tea ceremony, flower arrangement, food culture, such as sake brewing techniques and local dishes, and regional festivals, according to the Agency for Cultural Affairs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]