0.91 Pct in Tokyo Have Coronavirus Antibodies

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--A survey conducted last December has found that 0.91 pct of people tested in Tokyo had coronavirus antibodies, up from 0.10 pct six months before, the health ministry said Friday.

The rate of antibody detection rose to 0.58 pct from 0.17 pct in Osaka Prefecture and to 0.14 pct from 0.03 pct in Miyagi Prefecture.

In Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures, where the survey was conducted in December for the first time, the detection rate stood at 0.54 pct and 0.19 pct, respectively.

"While the rate varies by prefecture, they are all below 1 pct," health minister Norihisa Tamura said at a press conference. This means that herd immunity has not been achieved and it is necessary to keep antivirus measures in place, he said.

The second survey took place on Dec. 14-25, covering 3,399 people in Tokyo, 2,746 people in Osaka, 2,960 people in Aichi, 2,860 people in Miyagi and 3,078 people in Fukuoka.

