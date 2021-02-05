Japan Farm, Food Exports Hit Record in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fisheries goods and food products in 2020 rose 1.1 pct from the previous year to 922.3 billion yen, marking a record high for the eighth consecutive year, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic cut back on demand for items for use in restaurants, including "wagyu" beef and scallops, but boosted exports of eggs and rice for stay-at-home consumers.

Shipments to Hong Kong, the largest export market for Japanese farm and food products, grew 1.2 pct to 206.1 billion yen. Egg exports increased sharply amid a boom of "tamagokakegohan," or raw eggs on rice, a popular way of eating eggs in Japan.

Exports to mainland China rose 6.6 pct to 163.9 billion yen, backed by strong demand for Japanese whisky. Exports to Vietnam grew 18.3 pct to 53.7 billion yen, led by an increase in baby formula.

Amid strained ties with Japan, exports to South Korea dropped 18 pct to 41.1 billion yen due mainly to weak demand for Japanese beer. Exports to the United States fell 4 pct to 118.8 billion yen on a decline in yellowtail consumption.

