Japan Minister Apologizes over Winning-and-Dining Scandal

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications minister Ryota Takeda apologized Friday over a wining-and-dining scandal involving four senior communications ministry officials and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's eldest son.

"I deeply apologize for this situation, which raises doubts among the people," Takeda told a press conference, referring to allegations that the four officials were wined and dined by Suga's son, who works for a Tokyo-based satellite broadcast-related company, and received taxi tickets from him.

"We want to take appropriate steps after confirming the facts swiftly," the minister added.

According to the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine, Suga's eldest son is an executive of Tohokushinsha Film Corp. and thus can be regarded as an interested party of the communications ministry, which has authority to give satellite television broadcasting licenses.

Receiving entertainment, money or goods from an interested party is banned by ethics rules under the national civil service ethics act.

