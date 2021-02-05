IOC's Bach Understands Mori's Apology over Gaffe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach offered understanding on the apology made by Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, over his sexist remarks, a Japanese minister said Friday.

At a press conference, Seiko Hashimoto, minister in charge of the Tokyo Games, said she was told by Bach over the phone Thursday night that he understands the apology very well.

According to Hashimoto, Bach called for Japan's efforts to ensure the success of the Tokyo Games and she replied that the country will prepare well.

During a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee on Wednesday, Mori said meetings with a lot of women take too long because they talk too much.

Mori withdrew the remarks and offered an apology on Thursday, while refusing to step down from the post.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]