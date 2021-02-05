Japan to Support Procurement of Renewable Energy Electricity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering establishing a system to make it easier for companies to procure electricity generated from carbon-neutral sources, including renewable sources, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said Friday.

With the planned system, the government hopes to boost exports of products manufactured mainly with renewable energy electricity.

An expert panel of the ministry is scheduled to draw up a draft of the system by around summer. The government aims to start operating the system within several years.

At a time when the decarbonization movement is spreading globally, there is increasing momentum to emphasize reductions of carbon dioxide emitted not only when automobiles and other products are used but also when those products are manufactured and discarded.

The RE100 international framework of companies aiming to obtain all electricity they use for operations from renewable sources has been joined by many Japanese companies, including technology and entertainment giant Sony Corp. <6758>.

