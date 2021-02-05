Japan to Expand Virus Aid to Nonregular Workers at Large Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's labor ministry announced Friday that it will expand the scope of its coronavirus relief benefit program to cover nonregular workers at large companies.

Such benefits are currently given to employees at small businesses who are unable to receive leave allowances even though they were asked by employers to take leave due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

With the expansion, shift workers, contract workers and day laborers at large companies will be eligible to receive 80 pct of the wages they earned before taking leave, capped at 11,000 yen per day.

Such workers need to apply for the benefits themselves.

The benefits will be paid for leave taken since Jan. 8, when the ongoing state of emergency over the virus epidemic came into effect in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa. The emergency was later expanded to include seven other prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]