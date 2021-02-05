Japan Confirms 2,372 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,372 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, with the daily count standing below 3,000 for the sixth successive day.

New COVID-19 fatalities came to 106, including 22 in Tokyo. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by 15 from Thursday to 877, according to the health ministry.

On Friday, Tokyo confirmed 577 new infection cases, marking a figure below 1,000 for eight days in a row. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients in the Japanese capital rose by two to 117 under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria.

According to the metropolitan government, new infection cases were confirmed in all generations on Friday, including people under 10 and centenarians. Of the people newly found positive, 107 are in their 20s, 83 in their 30s and as many in their 40s. People aged 65 or over, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 145.

The health ministry said that a novel coronavirus variant spreading in Britain has been found from 10 people related to a facility in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Six of them are children under 10 years old, and the other four are in their 40s to 60s, according to the ministry and the Saitama prefectural government. None of them has severe symptoms.

