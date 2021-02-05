Tokyo Confirms 577 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 577 new cases of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Friday, with the daily tally staying below 1,000 for the eighth day in a row.

Of the new cases, 107 occurred among people in their 20s, and 83 each among those in their 30s and 40s. People aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 145 cases.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus in Tokyo climbed by two from the previous day to 117.

