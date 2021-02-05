Japan's GPIF Posts Oct.-Dec. Profit of Over 10 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that it earned an investment profit of 10,352.8 billion yen in the October-December third quarter of fiscal 2020.

The GPIF was in the black for the third successive quarter. The October-December profit was its third largest on record.

The strong performance was attributed to stock price rises at home and abroad, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The GPIF's investment assets totaled 177,703 billion yen at the end of December, while its cumulative investment returns since fiscal 2001 came to 85,301.1 billion yen. Both figures surpassed the record highs set a year earlier.

