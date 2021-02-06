Suga Refuses to Ask for Mori's Resignation over Sexist Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga refused Friday to demand that Yoshiro Mori resign as president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee over his sexist remarks.

In response to the opposition camp's calls for Mori's resignation at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting, Suga said that "the prime minister doesn't have the authority" to replace him because the committee is a public interest corporation.

Reflecting Suga's determination to help Mori, former prime minister, to stay on, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference that Mori's resignation is "a matter that the organizing committee decides."

At a separate news conference, Hiroshige Seko, secretary-general for ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers in the House of Councillors, noted that Mori expressed remorse over, apologized for and withdrew the remarks Thursday and that he is "irreplaceable."

At a Japanese Olympic Committee gathering Wednesday, Mori said, "Meetings of boards of directors with a lot of women take so much time." He also made other contemptuous comments against women.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]