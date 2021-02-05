IOC May Cancel Tokyo Games If Too Dangerous: Veteran Member

Newsfrom Japan

London, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee may cancel this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games depending on the new coronavirus infection situation, a veteran IOC member has said.

Asked about whether cancellation of the Tokyo Games is an option, Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the IOC, said in an exclusive interview with Jiji Press, conducted online on Thursday, that the committee would choose the option if it decides that it would be "too dangerous to proceed" based on all of the best scientific evidence. "The IOC has the power to cancel," said Pound, a Canadian.

"I'm sure that would be a decision to be made together with the Japanese government and the Japanese organizers on the basis of advice from the World Health Organization and other scientific data," Pound, 78, said.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics were postponed by one year from 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus worldwide. IOC President Thomas Bach has suggested a stance of not considering canceling the games.

Pound denied any possibility of postponing the Tokyo Games again. "We don't have three choices anymore, we have only two--we go or we cancel," he said, adding that cancellation "is the worst option."

