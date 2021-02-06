Some Prefectures to Keep Requests for Restaurants to Close Early

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Outside 10 Japan prefectures that will be subject to an extended state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, seven prefectures will maintain their own requests for restaurants and bars to close early, a Jiji Press survey has shown.

The seven are Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Hiroshima, Kumamoto and Okinawa.

Meanwhile, eight other prefectures-- Miyagi, Yamanashi, Mie, Ehime, Saga, Nagasaki, Miyazaki and Kagoshima--will end their similar requests on Sunday, before the extension of the state of emergency takes effect on Monday.

The Japanese government will maintain the state of emergency in the 10 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, through March 7. The state of emergency currently covers the 10 plus Tochigi.

The 10 prefectures will also keep their requests to shorten opening hours at restaurants and bars, while considering partially lifting the requests, depending on the infection situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]