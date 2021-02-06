COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Tops 50 Pct in 12 Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--The occupancy rate for hospital beds for novel coronavirus patients topped 50 pct in 12 of Japan’s 47 prefectures as of Wednesday, down by three from a week before, according to the health ministry.

An occupancy rate of 50 pct or higher indicates that the coronavirus situation has reached Stage 4, the worst level on the country’s scale of alert.

The 12 prefectures are Tokyo, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Aichi, Mie, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Fukuoka and Okinawa.

The situation is especially dire in Okinawa, a small island prefecture, where the occupancy rate has exceeded 80 pct. Okinawa is not covered by the ongoing state of emergency declared by the Japanese government over the epidemic.

The number of coronavirus carriers staying home decreased by some 9,000 from a week earlier to 17,092.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]