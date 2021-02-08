Cattle Barn-Style Gym Gaining Popularity for Good Ventilation

Newsfrom Japan

Yachiyo, Chiba Pref., Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--A cattle barn-style gym in Yachiyo, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, has proved very popular, by offering unrivaled ventilation, amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

With extensive measures in place to avoid contact among users, Farm Station Gym has gained some 50 members since its opening in December last year.

The gym now aims to expand its business nationwide.

Farm Station Gym is a semi-outdoor-style facility with no walls and a ceiling fan that blows wind outside.

The facility has a slightly sloped ceiling and skylights to sterilize the inside by sunlight, using almost the same structure as a cattle barn designed for fighting infectious diseases.

