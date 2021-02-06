Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Saturday, attempting to approach Japanese fishing vessels.

A Japan Coast Guard patrol ship secured the safety of the fishing vessels and warned the Chinese ships to leave Japanese waters.

This is the fourth such intrusion by a Chinese government ship this year, and the first since Monday's enforcement of China's new law to allow the Chinese coast guard to use force against foreign parties for what Beijing views as a violation of sovereignty or jurisdiction.

The two Haijing ships entered Japanese waters south of Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain roughly between 4:45 a.m. (7:45 p.m. Friday GMT) and 4:50 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture.

The Chinese ships moved close to the two Japanese fishing vessels with crew members of six in total when they were about 22 kilometers south of Minamikojima.

