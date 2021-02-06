Tokyo’s COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo’s death toll from COVID-19 climbed by 21 from the previous day to 1,017 on Saturday.

The cumulative number of deaths from the new coronavirus came to 991 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, drawing near the 1,000 mark.

Across the country, the day’s tally of new deaths among infected people came to 94.

The nationwide total of severely ill patients with the coronavirus came to 815 as of Saturday, down by 62 from the previous day, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, the daily increase of deaths reached 20 for the first time on Jan. 28 and hit a record high of 32 on Wednesday.

