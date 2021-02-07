Ex-Pres. of McDonald’s Japan Arrested for Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested Eiko Harada, former president of hamburger chain McDonald’s Co. (Japan), on Saturday on suspicion of assault.

Harada, 72, allegedly kicked his wife in her leg at their home in Tokyo on Friday. His wife in her 50s called the police.

Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department did not reveal whether the suspect has admitted to the charges.

Harada has also served as president of educational service provider Benesse Holdings Inc. <9783>. Since December 2019, he has been serving as chairman of Gong cha Japan, a unit of Taiwanese bubble tea chain Gong cha.

