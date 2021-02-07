Japan's Fuchiyama Wins 5th Prize at Lausanne Ballet Competition

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Shunhei Fuchiyama won the fifth prize at this year's Prix de Lausanne, a prestigious international competition for young ballet dancers, on Saturday.

The final selection of the 49th annual competition was held in a video format for the first time due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

A total of 78 ballet dancers from 20 countries advanced to the main round of this year's competition and 20 of them from 11 nations reached the final selection. This year's top prize winner was Antonio Casalinho, 17, of Portugal.

Besides Fuchiyama, 18, from the city of Saitama in eastern Japan, two Japanese dancers were among the finalists; Airi Kobayashi, 15, and Koharu Yamamoto, 16.

Prize winners are each awarded a scholarship and one year of free tuition at a ballet school of his or her choice.

