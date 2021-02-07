Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters for 2 Straight Days

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Sunday.

This is the fifth such intrusion by a Chinese government ship this year, and the second one since Monday's enforcement of China's new law allowing its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, after Saturday's intrusion.

The two Haijing ships entered Japanese waters south-southeast of Taishojima in the Senkaku chain around 3:50 a.m. (6:50 p.m. Saturday GMT), according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture.

The Chinese ships attempted to approach a Japanese fishing vessel that was operating nearby. A Japan Coast Guard patrol ship secured the safety of the fishing vessel.

The Haijing ships left Japanese waters roughly between 9:10 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

