Immigrants in Bolivia Aiming for Ties with Okinawa via Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Immigrants to Bolivia from the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa are trying to deepen their relationship with their old home prefecture through agricultural products made halfway around the globe.

Some 20 tons of soybeans were shipped in late January to Okinawa from one of agricultural settlements in eastern Bolivia that were created by the immigrants.

It was the first export by the immigrants from Okinawa living in the agricultural settlements in the Bolivian department of Santa Cruz in the 67 years of their history.

The people involved are delighted about the deepening relationship between communities located far away from each other.

The first export was the result of the determination of Toshinori Kinjo, 66-year-old representative of a livestock farmer in Ishigaki in Okinawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]