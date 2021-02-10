Community Fridge Routing Help to Those in Need amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Okayama, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Food items and daily necessities are being provided for free around the clock through a community fridge in the western Japan city of Okayama to people having hard times amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Such a scheme to route items from individuals and companies to those in need is well being received among users in Okayama. Started by a citizens' group in Germany in 2012 to reduce food loss and spreading to other countries, the scheme is new in Japan.

"We want to spread the scheme across Japan by offering our know-how to commercial facilities and citizens' groups that are interested," a person involved in the effort said.

Located next to the parking space on the premises of a commercial complex, the Okayama community fridge is actually a warehouse space with a refrigerator and a freezer, both of which are large, and shelves.

After signing up, users can unlock the key to the space with a dedicated app and take home what they need from items stored there. Instant noodles in cups, prepackaged meals and toilet paper rolls are seen among items donated by individuals and companies.

