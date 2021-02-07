Japan Confirms 1,631 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,631 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, with the daily count standing below 2,000 for the first time in six days.

New COVID-19 fatalities across Japan came to 52. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by 20 from Saturday to 795, according to the health ministry.

On Sunday, Tokyo newly confirmed 429 people with the coronavirus. The daily number of new infection cases stood below 1,000 for the 10th straight day.

Under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital stood at 111 on the day, down by three from the previous day.

Of the newly infected people, 79 are in their 20s, 75 in their 30s and 55 in their 40s. Patients aged 65 or older, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, totaled 123.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]