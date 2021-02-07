Tokyo Newly Confirms 429 People with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 429 people with the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Sunday.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo stood below 1,000 for the 10th straight day.

Of the newly infected people, 79 are in their 20s, 75 in their 30s and 55 in their 40s.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 111 on the day, down by three from the previous day.

