Individual Vaccination Plans Gradually Spreading in Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The so-called Nerima Ward model, a plan centered around individual coronavirus vaccinations by family doctors proposed by the Tokyo ward, is gradually spreading throughout Japan.

Nerima compiled the plan, which promotes a quick and safe way for vaccines to be administered to people at locations near them, in January. It will implement the plan starting with vaccinations for elderly citizens expected to begin as early as April.

Such a method still faces challenges, including whether vaccines are able to be transported under strict thermal management.

The ward and the local medical association once considered conducting group vaccinations, but they concluded that it would be impossible to cover everyone under such a method due to difficulties in securing doctors and venues.

They then decided to introduce a system in which people are individually vaccinated by their family doctors, who are familiar with their medical history and can handle cases of side effects.

