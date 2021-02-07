Tokyo Games Committee Calls Mori’s Remarks Inappropriate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Games organizing committee issued a statement Sunday saying that the controversial remarks about women made by its president, Yoshiro Mori, were “inappropriate” and also “contrary to the Olympic and Paralympic spirit.”

The statement titled “Tokyo 2020 and Gender Equality” said the games will pursue visions putting importance on unity in diversity, sustainability and recovery.

The committee will continue the games operations “with the aim of improving a society, respecting, celebrating and embracing the variety of individuals and diversity,” the statement also said.

Mori has encountered a barrage of criticism as being sexist in and outside Japan after he said at a gathering on Wednesday: “Meetings of boards of directors with a lot of women take so much time. With a strong sense of rivalry, they rush to speak up after one person raise his or her hand.”

The Tokyo Games chief apologized to those who were offended by the remarks but ruled out resigning over the gaffe.

