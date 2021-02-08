Local Civil Service Job Seminars for Parents Held in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese prefectures are holding job seminars on local civil services for parents of job-seeking students who are from the prefectures but attending universities or other schools in other areas.

The moves come as an increasing number of parents are supporting their children's job-hunting activities and students who are living away from their hometowns cannot attend such locally held sessions themselves due to the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Jan. 23, the prefectural government of Niigata, central Japan, held its first job seminar targeting parents of students after related inquires increased in recent years.

"I'm confident that working as a prefectural government employee is rewarding," a Niigata government worker told the seminar, held at a meeting room in the prefectural government building. Some 40 participants keenly listened to explanations about employment examinations and types of jobs available.

A 59-year-old woman from the city of Niigata, the prefecture's capital, who has a son studying in the second year of a private university in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, said that she has asked him not to travel back to the hometown amid the virus crisis. "I want to help his job-hunting activities as much as possible," she said.

